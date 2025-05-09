Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Wins Seat In The International Divers Union Board


2025-05-09 03:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 9 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Friday won a seat in the board of the International Divers Union during the general assembly election held in Sharm El-Sheikh.
The assembly elected Chairperson of the Kuwait Diving and Lifesaving Union, Talal Al-Sarhan, to occupy the seat for a four-year term.
Al-Sarhan, also the President of the Kuwait Diving and Lifesaving Club, said in remarks to KUNA his election came as a fruit of the club's role in boosting Kuwait's status on the international arena in this realm.
The general assembly is held in the resort town between May 7 and 10. It is attended by 103 states' representatives. (end)
mm


MENAFN09052025000071011013ID1109529967

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search