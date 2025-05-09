403
Kuwait Wins Seat In The International Divers Union Board
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 9 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Friday won a seat in the board of the International Divers Union during the general assembly election held in Sharm El-Sheikh.
The assembly elected Chairperson of the Kuwait Diving and Lifesaving Union, Talal Al-Sarhan, to occupy the seat for a four-year term.
Al-Sarhan, also the President of the Kuwait Diving and Lifesaving Club, said in remarks to KUNA his election came as a fruit of the club's role in boosting Kuwait's status on the international arena in this realm.
The general assembly is held in the resort town between May 7 and 10. It is attended by 103 states' representatives. (end)
