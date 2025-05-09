403
Saudi Official Visiting Pakistan Calls For De-Escalation With India
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 9 (KUNA) -- The visiting Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Adel Al-Jubeir on Friday reiterated his countryآ's call for de-escalation, as well as peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, according to a statement by the Pakistani premier's office.
Al-Jubeir called on Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the premier's house.
The Pakistani Prime Minister conveyed his warm regards and respects to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, as well as to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
He expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia brotherly relations, while appreciating the Kingdomآ's steadfast and unwavering support to Pakistan.
While discussing the prevailing situation in South Asia, the Prime Minister strongly condemned India's missile and drone strikes against Pakistan that had resulted in the death of of scores of innocent civilians, including women and children, as well as damage to civilian infrastructures.
He said "Indiaآ's unprovoked and unjustified acts of aggression had violated Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and seriously endangered regional peace and stability." The premier paid tribute to "the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan, who had demonstrated exemplary commitment and courage in the defense of the nation, against the enemyآ's nefarious advances."
He said, "Pakistan was fully determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter." He appreciated the Kingdomآ's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation and bring peace in the region.
The Saudi Minister of State expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious civilian lives. He said the Kingdom was deeply concerned about the current situation in South Asia, and reiterated his countryآ's call for de-escalation, as well as peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India, in accordance with international law and the UN Security Councilآ's relevant resolutions, the release by PM Office read.
The visit of the Saudi official comes at a time when tensions have escalated between nuclear archrivals Pakistan and India after Indian airstrikes inside Pakistani territory. (end)
sbk
