Kuwait's Faltech Wins Judges' Award In 2025 Vex Robotics Championship
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Faltech team, affiliated with the Women's Cultural and Social Association, won on Friday the judges' award for the High School category for the 2025 VEX Robotics World Championship, held annually in Texas, USA.
The success of the Kuwaiti team came as a result of cooperation between Kuwait University (KU), the Public Authority for Youth, and the Ministry of Education, alongside strategic support from private sector partners Zain and Al-Sayer Group, said a joint statement by KU and the Public Authority for Youth.
The statement pointed out that the judges' Award is granted in recognition to teams that have demonstrated exceptional team spirit, ability to overcome challenges, and excellence in oral presentation or engineering ability.
A similar robotics competition for elementary school students is expected to take place next week in Texas, with a Kuwaiti team participating for the first time.
KU and the Public Authority for Youth congratulated the team on their well-deserved victory and expressed pride in how they represented Kuwaiti youth on a global scale.
Approximately 1,200 teams from 60 countries around the world will compete in the 2025 competition. (end)
