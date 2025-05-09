Pakistan's Remittances Rise By 13.1 Pct In April

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Islamabad: Remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers rose by 13.1 percent year-on-year in April 2025, compared to the same month last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Friday.

The workers' remittances recorded an inflow of 3.2 billion U.S. dollars during April, up from 2.81 billion dollars recorded in the same period in 2024, according to the central bank.

However, on a month-on-month basis, remittances fell by 22 percent compared to the record 4.1 billion dollars received in March 2025.

During the first 10 months of the fiscal year 2024-25 (July-April), Pakistan received 31.2 billion dollars in total remittances, marking a 31 percent increase from 23.9 billion dollars during the same period of the previous fiscal year, the SBP added.

The inflows in April 2025 mainly came from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Britain, and the United States.

According to the breakdown, overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia sent 725.4 million dollars, 657.6 million dollars from the United Arab Emirates, 535.3 million dollars from Britain, and 302.4 million dollars from the United States.

Commenting on the MoM decline, Sana Tawfik, head of research at Arif Habib Limited -- Pakistan's largest securities brokerage -- told Xinhua that the surge in remittances in March was largely attributed to seasonal factors such as Ramadan and Eid, during which remittance flows typically rise due to increased household spending.