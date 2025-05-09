Royal 4 Systems Partners With Labor AI's ELS Solution For Their WISE 11.0 Cloud WMS

LaborAI's Engineered Labor Standards solution defines and calculates the time necessary for a warehouse operator (receiver, picker, packer etc...) working at an ordinary pace and experiencing normal fatigue and delays, to do a defined amount of work when f

Royal 4 Systems announced the release of LaborAI's Engineered Labor Standards solution in WISE Warehouse Management System (version 11.0)

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Royal 4 Systems , a leading producer and distributor of supply chain software since 1984, announced the release of LaborAI's Engineered Labor Standards solution in their newest release of the cloud-based WISE Warehouse Management System (version 11.0)LaborAI's Engineered Labor Standards solution defines and calculates the time necessary for a warehouse operator (receiver, picker, packer etc...) working at an ordinary pace and experiencing normal fatigue and delays, to do a defined amount of work when following the prescribed operating method. LaborAI's Engineered Labor Standards solution compares the calculated standard time to do a task or assignment with the actual time it takes, providing an objective measure of operator performance. These metrics can be displayed in real time to the user on a computer or a hand-held device, allowing the user to adjust their performance accordingly.LaborAI's Engineered Labor Standards are generated in real-time and account for differences in travel, equipment, location, handling, fatigue, congestion and exceptions. WISE work tasks and labor standard attributes are user definable at the system administration level. Data can be populated using time and motion“Stopwatch Studies”, or by using Master Standard Data Tables driven by the MOST (Maynard Operation Sequence Technique) System. The MOST System concentrates on analyzing activities based on the movement of objects.LaborAI helps delivers productivity improvements, accurate labor planning and work completion times and more. Labor management now becomes objective and documented vs. the subjective and un-documented results typical with many employee performance modules on the market. The addition of the LaborAI Engineered Labor Standards is a key enhancement of the WISE Warehouse Management System.Jess Noguera, CEO of Royal 4 Systems, says,“Unlike most systems that simply track employee performance based on a company standard average, the LaborAI system coupled with WISE compares the engineered“standard” time to the“actual” elapsed time for an objective measure of employee performance. Particularly now in a recovering economy, every company should be looking for that affordable technology component that can drive efficiencies in customer service and reduce costs”, says Noguera.According to Lee Rector, the CEO of LaborAI,“The typical ROI on our software is usually less than one year. When coupled with the WISE Warehouse Management System, customers should realize a 25% increase in operator productivity directly improving the bottom line. Even higher levels of productivity improvement are possible if an incentive plan is used in conjunction with Labor Standards. This can represent hundreds of thousands of dollars in contribution to your company's P&L bottom line each and every year”, says Rector.About Royal 4 Systems, Inc. – Since 1984 Royal 4 Systems has been providing leading software solutions for the supply chain. With customer and industry direction, Royal engineers have focused on designing the definitive and fully integrated warehouse management solution. Royal 4's staff of professional engineers has spent decades on research and development solving some of the most difficult challenges facing the supply chain industry. They know from years of experience what their clients' requirements are, and they strive to fulfill these in every aspect of their work. You can find Royal 4 Systems atAbout LaborAI – LaborAI is a SaaS Labor Force Management solution providing warehouses with the tools needed to optimize labor efficiency and productivity. The software offers actionable data and industrial benchmarks that highlight opportunities for improvement across 30 critical touchpoints in warehouse operations. LaborAI equips warehouse operators with a solution to forecast labor needs and utilize real-time data to achieve measurable results. Backed by a dedicated team of professionals with over fifty years of expertise in warehousing, logistics, and technology, LaborAI is committed to delivering solutions that drive operational success. You can visit Labor AI at

