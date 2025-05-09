Winners Of The American Liver Foundation 2025 Poster Competition Announced

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Congratulations to all of the winners this year who have successfully shared their expertise and tackled addressing complicated medical information in a creative way," said Lorraine Stiehl, CEO of ALF and a caregiver to a transplant recipient. "There are 100 million people affected by some form of liver disease, so it's important that we educate the public on the new research and treatment options currently available. It's great to see early career professionals expand liver disease research and come up with solutions that could help millions."

With over 100 million people with liver disease, it's important to educate the public on treatment options available.

The 2025 Liver Health Poster Competition category winners are:



Cameron Adams, MD, PhD, New York University (NYU), for his presentation on liver wellness . Dr. Adams was mentored by Bilal Asif, MD, NYU Langone Health.

Ahmad Afzal, MD, Abdul Basit Afzal, MBBS, Nandini Ray, MD, and Dayoung Kelly Jeon, MD, Houston Methodist Hospital, for their presentation on what patients want to know . Drs. Ahmad Afzal, Abdul Basit Afzal, Nandini Ray and Dayoung Kelly Jeon were mentored by Sudha Kodali, MD, Houston Methodist Hospital.

Sarah Householder, MD, Yale-New Haven Hospital, for her presentation on the role of the caregiver . Dr. Householder was mentored by Vandana Khungar, MD, MSc, Yale School of Medicine.

Nandini Ray, MD, Dayoung Kelly Jeon, MD, Ahman Afzal, MD, Hannah O'Neill, MD, and Apaar Dadlani, MD, Houston Methodist Hospital, for their presentation on the symptoms/conditions of liver disease . Drs. Nandini Ray, Dayoung Kelly Jeon, Ahman Afzal, Hannah O'Neill and Apaar Dadlani were mentored by Sudha Kodali, MD, Houston Methodist Hospital.

Divya Roy, DO, NYU Langone Health, for her presentation on liver disease research . Dr. Roy was mentored by Samuel Sigal, MD, NYU Langone Health. Emma Schnittka, MD, Loyola University Medical Center, for her presentation on co-morbidities of liver disease . Dr. Schnittka was mentored by Jonah Rubin, MD, Loyola University Medical Center.

In addition to the category winners, the People's Choice Award is determined through voting by the public. This year's winners were Brianna Hamilton, MD, and Hannah O'Neal, MD, Houston Methodist Hospital, for their presentation on the Racial Disparities in Chronic Liver Disease: Bridging the Gap with New Research . Drs. Brianna Hamilton and Hannah O'Neal were mentored by Sudha Kodali, MD, Houston Methodist Hospital.

"It was a true honor to review the entries and help select the winners of this year's ALF Liver Health Poster Competition," said Patty Medina, MPH, a volunteer advocacy ambassador and dedicated caregiver to her late grandmother, whose experience with liver cancer fuels her ongoing commitment to advancing equity, awareness, and innovation in liver health. "I was inspired by the creativity and thoughtfulness of each submission. It's meaningful to see emerging professionals not only identifying critical gaps in transplant hepatology but also offering insightful, research-driven solutions through their posters and videos."

"American Liver Foundation's 2025 Liver Health Poster Competition was once again such a wonderful and unique opportunity for knowledge dissemination, visibility, skill development, and networking," said Sudha Kodali, MD, MSPH, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine and Transplant Hepatologist at Houston Methodist Hospital. "As a mentor to more than 10 early career professionals this year, it was such a joy to work with the next generation of hepatologists to help sharpen their leadership, communication, and presentation skill development. Competitions like this are great opportunities for both the mentor and mentees because continued professional development will ultimately help me and these young medical professionals become even better doctors for their future patients."

To learn more about the 2025 Liver Health Poster Competition or view all the submissions, visit: alfevents/poster-competition . If you are a medical professional looking to become involved with American Liver Foundation, please visit liverfoundation/medical-professionals .

About the American Liver Foundation

American Liver Foundation (ALF) is a national community of patients, caregivers, and medical professionals dedicated to helping people improve their liver health. Providing guidance and life-saving resources, we are a beacon for the 100 million Americans affected by liver disease. We advocate for patients and families, fund medical research and educate the public about liver wellness and disease prevention. We bring people together through our educational programs and events and create a network of support that lasts a lifetime. ALF is the largest organization focused on all liver diseases and the trusted voice for patients and families living with liver disease. For more information visit or call: 1 800 GO LIVER (800-465-4837).

