Sun Life Announces Election Of Directors
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Deepak Chopra
|
304,216,875
|
99.5 %
|
1,613,731
|
0.5 %
|
Stephanie L. Coyles
|
300,374,417
|
98.2 %
|
5,456,189
|
1.8 %
|
Patrick P.F. Cronin
|
305,012,363
|
99.7 %
|
818,243
|
0.3 %
|
Ashok K. Gupta
|
304,824,776
|
99.7 %
|
1,005,830
|
0.3 %
|
David H. Y. Ho
|
304,191,594
|
99.5 %
|
1,639,012
|
0.5 %
|
Laurie G. Hylton
|
303,848,100
|
99.4 %
|
1,982,506
|
0.6 %
|
Stacey A. Madge
|
304,451,936
|
99.5 %
|
1,378,670
|
0.5 %
|
Helen M. Mallovy Hicks
|
297,600,009
|
97.3 %
|
8,230,597
|
2.7 %
|
Marie-Lucie Morin
|
304,911,079
|
99.7 %
|
919,527
|
0.3 %
|
Joseph M. Natale
|
304,444,433
|
99.5 %
|
1,386,173
|
0.5 %
|
Scott F. Powers
|
300,283,090
|
98.2 %
|
5,547,516
|
1.8 %
|
Kevin D. Strain
|
305,101,316
|
99.8 %
|
729,290
|
0.2 %
The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at and , respectively.
About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.55 trillion. For more information, please visit .
Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.
