Sun Life Announces Election Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF ) announced that the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 14, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Deepak Chopra 304,216,875 99.5 % 1,613,731 0.5 % Stephanie L. Coyles 300,374,417 98.2 % 5,456,189 1.8 % Patrick P.F. Cronin 305,012,363 99.7 % 818,243 0.3 % Ashok K. Gupta 304,824,776 99.7 % 1,005,830 0.3 % David H. Y. Ho 304,191,594 99.5 % 1,639,012 0.5 % Laurie G. Hylton 303,848,100 99.4 % 1,982,506 0.6 % Stacey A. Madge 304,451,936 99.5 % 1,378,670 0.5 % Helen M. Mallovy Hicks 297,600,009 97.3 % 8,230,597 2.7 % Marie-Lucie Morin 304,911,079 99.7 % 919,527 0.3 % Joseph M. Natale 304,444,433 99.5 % 1,386,173 0.5 % Scott F. Powers 300,283,090 98.2 % 5,547,516 1.8 % Kevin D. Strain 305,101,316 99.8 % 729,290 0.2 %

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at and , respectively.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.55 trillion. For more information, please visit .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

