Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sun Life Announces Election Of Directors


2025-05-09 02:32:36
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF ) announced that the 12 nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 14, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote held yesterday at its annual meeting of common shareholders are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Deepak Chopra

304,216,875

99.5 %

1,613,731

0.5 %

Stephanie L. Coyles

300,374,417

98.2 %

5,456,189

1.8 %

Patrick P.F. Cronin

305,012,363

99.7 %

818,243

0.3 %

Ashok K. Gupta

304,824,776

99.7 %

1,005,830

0.3 %

David H. Y. Ho

304,191,594

99.5 %

1,639,012

0.5 %

Laurie G. Hylton

303,848,100

99.4 %

1,982,506

0.6 %

Stacey A. Madge

304,451,936

99.5 %

1,378,670

0.5 %

Helen M. Mallovy Hicks

297,600,009

97.3 %

8,230,597

2.7 %

Marie-Lucie Morin

304,911,079

99.7 %

919,527

0.3 %

Joseph M. Natale

304,444,433

99.5 %

1,386,173

0.5 %

Scott F. Powers

300,283,090

98.2 %

5,547,516

1.8 %

Kevin D. Strain

305,101,316

99.8 %

729,290

0.2 %

The voting results on all matters voted at the annual meeting of common shareholders will be available on and through Canadian and U.S. securities regulators at and , respectively.

About Sun Life
 Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.55 trillion. For more information, please visit .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]

To contact Sun Life investor relations, please email [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN09052025003732001241ID1109529898

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search