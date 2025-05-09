XRP News: First Index Fund Protocol On XRP, Vaultro $VLT Presale Attracts Investors Looking For The Next Big Gem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With XRP price back in the global spotlight following key regulatory wins and ETF developments, a new project is capturing serious attention: Vaultro Finance. As the first decentralized index fund protocol on the XRP Ledger, Vaultro has launched its, and speculators are calling it one of XRPL's most promising DeFi opportunities









Vaultro protocol allows users to create and invest in on-chain index funds - tokenized portfolios covering top-performing XRPL assets, AI, stablecoins, and more - all managed through a non-custodial, transparent interface.

Buy $VLT Token on Presale

This innovation comes just as the XRP ecosystem gains renewed momentum. Brazil's approval of the first XRP Spot ETF, the launch of ProShares' XRP Futures ETF, and the conclusion of Ripple's legal battle with the SEC have all reinforced confidence in XRP's long-term growth - making protocols like Vaultro even more relevant.

Why Investors Are Buying $VLT Now

The $VLT token is at the center of Vaultro's ecosystem. It offers real utility from day one:



Create custom index funds



Vote on protocol governance and roadmap decisions



Access reduced transaction fees

Stake and earn passive rewards



Built using XRPL Hooks and Escrow, Vaultro is designed for speed, cost-efficiency, and transparency - aligning with the very traits that make XRP ideal for next-gen DeFi.

VLT Presale Details



Presale Status: Live



Minimum Contribution: 150 XRP

Presale Access:



Interested investors can visit the $VLT Presale Portal , to participate in Vaultro Finance VLT Presale Round.

Final Word

With XRP's ecosystem expanding and institutional interest growing, Vaultro is arriving at the perfect time. Analysts say $VLT could be the next breakout token built on XRP tech - and the presale window is closing fast.

Don't wait. Get in early.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at