Gate.Io Releases Latest Proof Of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, With $2.415 Billion In Excess Reserves

PANAMA CITY, Panama, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate.io has released its latest Proof of Reserves report. As of May 8, the total value of 's reserves stands at $10.865 billion, with a total reserve ratio of 128.57% and an excess reserve of $2.415 billion.

Currently, the BTC reserve ratio is 137.69%, with an increase of 2,802 BTC compared to the previous period. The ETH reserve ratio is 121.36%, with an increase of 188,563 ETH, and the USDT reserve ratio is 102.63%, with an increase of 441,334,786 USDT. In addition, reserve ratios for assets such as GT, DOGE, and XRP all exceed the 100% benchmark, reaching 178.50%, 109.19%, and 116.72%, respectively.

Gate.io has always prioritized asset security and user trust, consistently advancing the innovation upgrade of its reserve audit technologies. Gate.io employs zero-knowledge technology and Merkle Tree structures, allowing users to verify whether their assets are included in the platform's reserves without revealing any details. Combined with hot and cold wallet verification and balance snapshots, this approach completes a closed-loop of data, allowing users to independently verify their holdings through a dedicated pag .

In addition, Gate.io regularly updates its reserve data and provides users with corresponding verification paths and report summaries to help them understand asset composition and reserve levels. Currently, reserves cover most mainstream cryptocurrencies, equipping the platform with robust market resilience and offering strong support for stable operations and long-term growth.

Looking ahead, Gate.io will continue to leverage its strengths in transparent operations and technical adoptions, exploring new technological breakthroughs to co-create a safer and more trustworthy digital asset trading ecosystem with users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at ...

Disclaimer :

This content does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation. You should always seek independent professional advice before making investment decisions. Gate.io may restrict or prohibit certain services in specific jurisdictions. For more information, please read the User Agreement via .

Disclaimer : This is a paid post and is provided by Gate. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

