Solerity Partners With D&G Solutions To Support TRANSCOM Under IGC Contract

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Babs Doherty, President and CEOHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Solerity is proud to announce its selection as a subcontractor to D&G Solutions under the Integrated Government Contract (IGC) awarded by U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM). This partnership marks a pivotal step in advancing TRANSCOM's logistics modernization efforts, ensuring seamless global transportation and supply chain visibility across the Department of Defense.Under the leadership of D&G Solutions, Solerity will leverage its expertise in logistics technology, cybersecurity, and data integration, to optimize the flow of personnel and equipment worldwide. By integrating with TRANSCOM's Integrated Development Environment/Global Transportation Network (IGC) and the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) Enterprise Business System, Solerity will contribute to a unified, mission-ready platform that enhances real-time tracking and operational decision-making."Partnering with D&G Solutions on the IGC contract is a tremendous opportunity to support TRANSCOM's vital mission," said Babs Doherty, President and CEO at Solerity. "Our team is committed to delivering innovative solutions that strengthen logistics operations and ensure readiness across global military engagements."This contract reinforces Solerity's dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and strategic solutions that drive efficiency, resilience, and operational effectiveness in military logistics. Through collaboration with D&G Solutions, Solerity aims to help TRANSCOM navigate the complexities of global supply chain management while enhancing security and interoperability across defense systems.For more information about Solerity please visit or contact Greg Schwartz at ...About SoleritySolerity is a trusted provider of industry-leading services: IT modernization, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, etc., delivering mission-critical capabilities to federal and commercial clients. With a strong focus on innovation and excellence, Solerity empowers organizations to tackle evolving challenges with confidence.About D&G SolutionsD&G Solutions is a premier government contractor specializing in logistics, defense solutions, and IT integration recognized for its commitment to quality and innovation in supporting government agencies worldwide.

