QSE Index Expected To Surpass 10,700 Point Barrier In Coming Period

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed the current week up 0.69 percent, adding 72,410 points to stand at 10,520 points.

The transportation sector achieved the highest gains, rising 4.05 percent, followed by the real estate sector, which gained 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, the industrial sector recorded the largest weekly loss, falling 1.17 percent, followed by the insurance sector, which lost 1.07 percent.

In this context, financial analyst Youssef Bouhlaiqa expects the QSE index to surpass 10,700 points and then breach the 11,000-point barrier by the beginning of next month, supported by a number of factors, especially fixing interest rates.

The Federal Reserve (the US central bank) announced during its meeting yesterday that it would keep interest rates unchanged at 4.25 percent and 4.5 percent, and this was followed by the decision of the Qatar Central Bank to also keep the current interest rate unchanged.

Bouhlaiqa pointed to the role that both local and foreign portfolios will play in stimulating the market by injecting capital into the shares of several companies, particularly those that achieved high returns in the first quarter of 2025, noting that stock prices are suitable for buying.

The financial market analyst noted that the average trading volume on the QSE this week reached approximately QR392m.