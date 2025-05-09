Cherokee Federal Recognized As Business Partnership Award Winner By Sourceamerica

Cherokee Federal receives recognition from SourceAmerica for its work supporting the AbilityOne Program with GCE.

Nominated by long-time partner Global Connections to Employment (GCE), Cherokee Federal was selected for its pivotal role at Fort Carson in advancing the government's AbilityOne® Program – one of the largest sources of employment in the United States for individuals who are blind or have significant disabilities, including veterans and wounded warriors. The program uses the power of federal contracting to create jobs in every state, enabling employees to earn competitive wages, participate in their communities, and gain skills that serve as a springboard to public- and private-sector careers.

"This honor is a reflection of the powerful work being done every day by our team members and partners like GCE," said Art Spring, Cherokee Federal's Defense Health Account Executive and a board member of Alliance for Expanding America's Workforce , a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding employment opportunities for people with disabilities by modernizing the federal government's procurement process.

Spring, alongside retired U.S. Army Major General Ken Dowd, accepted the award on behalf of Cherokee Federal, saying, "Our work with GCE makes an inspiring difference in people's lives and supports the critical missions of our federal customers."

The SourceAmerica Achievement Awards recognize nonprofits, employees and business partners for their exceptional work ethic, success and leadership in advancing employment opportunities for people with disabilities in the workforce and enabling federal mission success. These awards highlight successes in disability employment at a crucial time when the unemployment rate among people with disabilities is nearly double that of people without a disability.

"We are thankful and humbled to receive this recognition from SourceAmerica. Cherokee Federal has an unbelievable working relationship with GCE that is making an impact for our wounded warrior heroes as well as nonprofits across the country, and we look forward to continuing this important work," said Dowd, a Senior Account Executive at Cherokee Federal.

GCE is one of the country's largest private employers of persons with disabilities, matching individuals with fulfilling careers in custodial services, food service, IT and other business lines. Their work supports federal, state, and local government customers as well as commercial and military partners. The impact of its partnership with Cherokee Federal changes lives while strengthening mission delivery .

Cherokee Federal is proud to support federal missions through a team of tribally owned, small disadvantaged business entities – many of which are 8(a) and/or HUBZone certified. These companies offer a range of flexible contract vehicles and responsive, mission-focused solutions to help agencies meet their objectives. With a strong foundation in program management and a broad portfolio of capabilities, Cherokee Federal works hard to be a reliable, knowledgeable partner to government customers.

