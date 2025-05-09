Stablecoin Usage Surges, Signalling Shift In Global Finance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Stablecoin transaction volumes have reached a record $1.82 trillion in April 2025, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of digital finance. This surge is attributed to increased real-world applications, including cross-border payments, remittances, and institutional settlements, rather than speculative trading.

The stablecoin market has experienced substantial growth, with the total market capitalization surpassing $234 billion by late March 2025. This expansion is driven by the adoption of stablecoins in various sectors, including decentralized finance and traditional financial institutions. Tether's USDT remains the dominant stablecoin, with a supply exceeding $146 billion, while Circle's USDC has doubled its market capitalization to $56 billion.

The integration of stablecoins into traditional financial systems is evident, with major banks and financial institutions exploring their use for efficient and cost-effective transactions. The adoption of stablecoins in over 70 countries has facilitated cross-border payments and remittances, reducing costs and improving transaction speeds. Emerging markets, in particular, have embraced stablecoins as a hedge against local currency volatility.

Regulatory developments have also played a role in the growth of stablecoins. In 2024, 12 countries, including the US, UK, and Singapore, introduced stablecoin-specific regulatory frameworks. The European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation has enforced stricter compliance for stablecoin issuers, enhancing transparency and investor confidence.

The technological infrastructure supporting stablecoins has evolved, with blockchain networks like Solana and Ethereum facilitating increased transaction volumes. Solana has become the most active blockchain for stablecoin transfers, overtaking Tron and Ethereum in early 2024. This shift is attributed to Solana's high transaction speeds and low costs, making it an attractive platform for stablecoin transactions.

The role of automated trading systems, or bots, has become more prominent in the stablecoin ecosystem. In 2024, bot-driven trading accounted for 70% of total stablecoin transaction volumes, particularly on networks like Ethereum, Base, and Solana. While concerns exist about market manipulation, these systems have also improved efficiency by facilitating arbitrage and executing recurring smart contract transactions.

