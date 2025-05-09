Direct London-Switzerland Train Link Moves Ahead
-
Français
fr
Le projet de ligne directe Londres-Suisse prend peu à peu forme
Original
Read more: Le projet de ligne directe Londres-Suisse prend peu à peu form
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This document“lays the foundations for preparing the next steps together”, Rösti said in a press release published on Friday.“A link of this kind would send out a strong signal for international public transport and relations with the United Kingdom”.
This announcement comes as the government intends to make cuts in international rail transport, particularly at night.
+ Swiss night trains: past, present and future
No state subsidy is planned for the operation of the London-Switzerland line, Franziska Ingold, head of communications at the transport ministry, told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS. The project therefore does not conflict with the government's savings plan, she added.
Translated from French by DeepL/tsHow we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.External Content
Don't miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.Most Read
Swiss Abroad More The Böögg, Switzerland's exploding psychic snowman Read more: The Böögg, Switzerland's exploding psychic snowma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment