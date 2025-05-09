Second Phase Of Royal Food Cart Initiative Kicks Off To Support Youth Entrepreneurship

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Royal Court on Thursday launched the second phase of the Royal Food Cart Initiative, in line with His Majesty King Abdullah's directives to support youth economic empowerment and foster a culture of entrepreneurship across the Kingdom.

Royal Court Chief Yousef Issawi, who also heads the follow-up committee for the implementation of Royal Initiatives, presided over the signing ceremony of several agreements and a memorandum of understanding to launch the initiative's second phase.

The Royal Food Cart Initiative seeks to empower young Jordanians by enabling them to establish and manage mobile food businesses in key tourism and development areas throughout the country, according to a Royal Court statement.

This phase will involve the deployment of 25 food carts in strategic locations across various governorates. It specifically targets unemployed culinary arts graduates from the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, the Vocational Training Corporation, and Ammon Applied University College. Eligible participants will fall within a defined age range to ensure their integration into the labour market.

Speaking at the ceremony, Issawi said the initiative reflects the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein to guide young people toward productive careers and entrepreneurship, in line with Jordan's economic modernisation efforts.

The programme is administered by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD), in cooperation with multiple public and private sector institutions, including the Ministry of Labour, the Greater Amman Municipality, local municipalities, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority, the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, the Development Zones Commission, and the King Hussein Business Park.

The signed agreements outline the legal and operational framework for the programme's expansion, including provisions for training, logistics, and cart placement.

Operational support will be provided by a newly established logistics company formed through a partnership between KAFD and the National Microfinance Bank. The company will offer technical and administrative assistance to ensure quality, sustainability, and adherence to food safety standards.

Minister of Labour Khaled Bakkar commended the initiative as a practical step toward reshaping youth attitudes toward employment.“This initiative marks a shift from job-seeking to self-employment. It empowers youth to take control of their economic future,” he said.

KAFD Director General Abdul Fattah Kayed stressed the importance of creating innovative, youth-driven economic opportunities.“The food cart model enables young entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses with real market potential,” he said, reaffirming KAFD's commitment to overcoming any challenges during implementation.