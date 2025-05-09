KYNDRYL TO SPEAK AT J.P.MORGAN INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON MAY 13

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD ), a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will speak at the P Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 at 10:10 a.m. ET. During the course of the event, they will discuss information regarding the Company's business and/or financial performance.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Kyndryl's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" kyndry . A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the live presentation.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD ) is a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services offering advisory, implementation and managed service capabilities to thousands of customers in more than 60 countries. As the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, the Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit .

Kyndryl Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Kyndryl Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kyndryl

