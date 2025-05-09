NCP Urges Cadres To Work For Strengthening Unity In The Country

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday appealed to the party workers from the country especially from border states like Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pardesh and Gujarat to work for strengthening the unity of the country amid escalating conflict between India and Pakistan.

In an appeal, the party national general secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav said: "Let us encourage our soldiers and work to keep courage, peace and faith in the citizens of our area so that our role as political workers can be meaningful. Our national president Ajit Pawar and working president Praful Patel are keeping an eye on every activity. In such a situation, we must remain active in our respective areas as per their wishes and stay in touch with as many people as possible.”

He said: "In this crucial phase of the war our Indian Army is facing the challenges of the enemies with courage and determination. It is our duty to work unitedly, vigilantly and courageously and with even more activism in our respective areas.

“In such a situation, as a responsible NCP workers and India, the need of the hour is that we prove that we are dedicated to the country while being vigilant and understanding our responsibility for the interests of India. During this time, it is also our responsibility to discourage rumours, fake news and fear mongering in discussions and social media and strongly refute them at every level."

Earlier, party working president Praful Patel, who attended the all party meeting convened by the Centre on Thursday, said:“The NCP, as part of the NDA government, fully supports the government's efforts in this crucial time. At the all-party meeting, we conveyed our commitment to stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and uphold national interest above all else.”

He further added: "Stay strong, India. This is the time for unity -- to stand together and uplift the morale of our brave Indian Army. Let us pray for their strength and safety. Now is the moment to show the world the power of a united India. Jai Hind!”

Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar remarked: "The strength of the armed forces, political will and unity of the countrymen is 'Operation Sindoor'. I heartily congratulate the leadership of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Army and the soldiers who participated in 'Operation Sindoor' for India's strong stand against terrorism country has full faith in the capabilities of Indian soldiers and the entire country stands behind them in unity.”