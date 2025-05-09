Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Carsten: The World Is Caught Like A Deer In The Headlights


(MENAFN- ING) Markets have calmed after Trump's tariff storm, but don't be mistaken; we are far from being back to normal. ING's Carsten Brzeski says there's a sense that the world is caught like a deer in the headlights, not sure what to do and terrified of what might be about to hit it.

