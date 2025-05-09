EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Miscellaneous

CORPORATE NEWS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. Enapter AG: Start of capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders on May 12, 2025  Subscription period from 12.05.2025 up to and including 26.05.2025  Subscription ratio 14:1  Subscription price per new share EUR 2.90 Hamburg, May 09, 2025 : Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) will launch its capital increase against cash contributions with subscription rights for existing shareholders on May 12, 2025. Existing shareholders can subscribe to new shares during the subscription period from May 12, 2025 up to and including May 26, 2025. The subscription price is EUR 2.90 per new share. Up to 2,068,965 new no-par value bearer shares will be offered, resulting in gross issue proceeds of up to around EUR 6 million. The subscription ratio is 14:1, i.e. one new share can be subscribed for every 14 old shares. It is possible to subscribe to a higher number of shares (oversubscription); subscription rights will not be traded on the stock exchange. There is no compensation for subscription rights not exercised; these are derecognized without value after the subscription period has expired. The new shares will be included in trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and the Hanseatic Stock Exchange Hamburg after the new shares have been admitted to trading, scheduled for on or around June 13, 2025. The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2024. The proceeds from the issue are to be used to finance the operating business as well as general administrative expenses and other general corporate purposes.

As of today, Enapter has already received contractually fixed orders for AEM electrolysers in the megawatt class for around EUR 45 million. Around EUR 33 million of this is for 2025 and EUR 12 million for 2026. Enapter AG has already received binding subscription commitments (so-called backstop agreements) from two investors with a total volume of EUR 1.75 million The capital increase will be accompanied by mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG as subscription agent. First Berlin Securities Brokerage is acting as coordinator and placing agent for the placement. The subscription offer is made pursuant to Art. 1 para. 4 subpara. 1 lit. db) in accordance with Annex IX of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation) without a securities prospectus. However, an information document containing the information specified in Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation was published. The corresponding information document and the subscription offer are available for download on the website of Enapter ( in the Investor Relations section. About Enapter Enapter is the market leader in the field of AEM electrolysers - innovative devices that produce green hydrogen. The company's patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology eliminates the need for expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and enables maximum yield from fluctuating renewable energies such as solar and wind through a unique modular design, resulting in highly efficient production of green hydrogen. Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolyzers are already in use by more than 360 customers in more than 55 countries in the fields of energy storage, industrial applications, refueling, power-to-X and research. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany with a research and production site in Italy and a joint venture with the Wolong Group in China. Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



