Metall Zug AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Metall Zug – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approves all proposals

09.05.2025 / 19:14 CET/CEST

Media announcement Zug, May 9, 2025 – At the 138th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Metall Zug AG, the shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors.

Election of Sandrine Zweifel as a new member of the Board of Directors and re-election of the existing members of the Board of Directors

Resolution to distribute a cash dividend of CHF 2.00 per registered share type A and CHF 20.00 per registered share type B, and to pay CHF 450,000 into the Greenhouse Gas Fund to be charged to the 2025 financial statements Approval of the annual report, annual and consolidated financial statements, compensation report, and report on non-financial matters (sustainability report) for 2024 A total of 281 shareholders representing 78.17% of the share capital and 92.33% of the votes attended today's 138th Annual General Meeting of Metall Zug AG, which took place at ZUGORAMA in Zug. All proposals of the Board of Directors were approved by a large majority. The Annual General Meeting approved the annual report as well as the annual and consolidated financial statements and the report on non-financial matters (sustainability report) as well as – in the context of a consultative vote – the 2024 compensation report. Furthermore, the shareholders approved the appropriation of the available earnings 2024 as follows: distribution of a cash dividend in the amount of CHF 2.00 (gross) per registered share type A and CHF 20.00 (gross) per registered share type B. The total value of the cash dividend distribution – no distribution will be made on Metall Zug's treasury shares – is expected to be CHF 8,948,580. The amount of CHF 38,925,305 will be carried forward to the new account. The cash dividend is expected to be paid on May 15, 2025. In the context of a consultative vote the shareholders approved the payment of CHF 450,000 (approximately 5% of the dividend amount) charged to the 2025 annual financial statements into the Greenhouse Gas Fund. The funds are earmarked for supporting group-wide sustainability projects that focus on promoting the circular economy, energy efficiency, and CO2 reduction. In this context, Sebastian Hinz (Chief of Staff at Haag-Streit Holding AG) gave an in-depth insight into the project“Circular Economy at Haag-Streit” during his guest speech. Sandrine Zweifel, Deputy Director of the Ophthalmology Clinic at Zurich University Hospital, has been newly elected to the Board of Directors. With this appointment, Metall Zug is emphasizing its increased strategic focus on ophthalmology. The existing members of the Board of Directors Martin Wipfli, Dominik Berchtold, David Dean, Bernhard Eschermann and Claudia Pletscher were re-elected for a further term of office of one year. Martin Wipfli, a Board member since 2010 and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metall Zug AG since 2019, was confirmed in his role. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration for the members of the Board of Directors until the next ordinary General Meeting and the fixed compensation of the Senior Management in the year 2026, both prospectively. The shareholders also retrospectively approved the variable compensation of the Senior Management for the year 2024. The next 139th ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Metall Zug AG will presumably take place on Friday, May 8, 2026, in Zug. About the Metall Zug Group

Metall Zug is a group of industrial companies headquartered in Zug. The Group has around 1,000 employees and comprises three Business Units:

Medical Devices (Haag-Streit Group)

Technologycluster & Infrastructure (Tech Cluster Zug AG and Urban Assets Zug AG) Investments & Corporate (Gehrig Group AG and Metall Zug AG) In addition, Metall Zug holds anchor participations in the listed V-ZUG Holding AG (30%), the listed Komax Holding AG (25%) and SteelcoBelimed AG (33%), a joint venture with Miele. The holding company Metall Zug AG is listed in the Swiss Reporting Standard of SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (type B registered shares: securities number 3982108, ticker symbol METN). Legal Notes The expectations expressed in this announcement are based on assumptions. Actual results may vary from those anticipated. This announcement is published in German and English. The German version is binding. Metall Zug AG processes personal data in accordance with its privacy statement available under: . Key Dates May 15, 2025 Dividend Payment August 25, 2025 Publication of Half-year Report 2025 May 8, 2026 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Further Information Urs Scherrer

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +41 58 768 60 50 Bettine Killmer

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Phone: +41 58 768 60 50 or: ... This announcement is available at .

End of Media Release

