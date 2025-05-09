DPIIT Partners With Hafele India To Link Manufacturing Innovation To Gvcs

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Hafele India Pvt. Ltd. have formalised a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding signed on May 7, 2025, in New Delhi.

The collaboration aims to strengthen India's manufacturing and innovation ecosystem by providing comprehensive support to product startups, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs.

This partnership underscores a joint commitment to developing resilient local supply chains and accelerating India's ambition to emerge as a global manufacturing hub.

Under the agreement, Hafele will spearhead initiatives supporting product innovation, local sourcing, and entrepreneurship through strategic investments, mentorship programs, and integration opportunities into global value chains.

Hafele's expanded support framework for startups and MSMEs will include access to infrastructure, supplier development opportunities, technical collaboration, and market access channels.

The company has already demonstrated its commitment by investing over USD 2.5 million in an Indian appliance manufacturing startup and issuing purchase orders to Indian MSME manufacturers specialising in architectural hardware and furniture fittings.

DPIIT will facilitate ecosystem access through the Startup India platform, enabling connections with startups, program participation opportunities, and co-branding initiatives.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, described the partnership as exemplifying 'our approach of fostering collaborative industrial ecosystems' that combines global best practices with local entrepreneurial energy to drive sustainable manufacturing growth aligned with the Make in India vision.

Frank Schloeder, Managing Director for South Asia, Häfele, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "At Häfele, we believe that India's innovation and manufacturing potential is unmatched. Through this MoU, we are excited to deepen our engagement with Indian entrepreneurs and startups and work together toward the vision of 'India for India' today and 'India for the World' tomorrow."

The agreement was formally signed by Dr. Sumeet Jarangal, Director at DPIIT, and Frank Schloeder, with senior officials from both organisations in attendance.

The MoU will remain effective for two years from the signing date, with provisions for extension based on mutual agreement.

(KNN Bureau)