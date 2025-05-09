Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Features New Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 For Enhanced Durability

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge will feature Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2(1), a new glass ceramic offering that delivers advanced protection in a new, remarkably thin device form factor Driven by a shared vision to push the boundaries of mobile engineering, Samsung and Corning joined forces to ensure the premium S series experience balances elegance with resilience.

Introducing Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2

Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 further extends the legendary toughness that Corning® Gorilla® Glass is known for. Combining Corning's advanced glass technology with Samsung's proprietary processing and reinforcement technologies, the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 cover on Galaxy S25 Edge delivers a sleek yet strong design.

“Galaxy S25 Edge will set a new standard for craftsmanship and performance as our slimmest Galaxy S series device yet,” said Kwangjin Bae , EVP and Head of the Mechanical R&D Team of Mobile eXperience Business (MX) at Samsung Electronics.“To support this breakthrough design, it was essential to develop a display material that was both exceptionally thin and reliably strong – a challenge that brought Corning and Samsung together, united by a shared vision for purposeful engineering and user-centric innovation. That vision is embedded in every detail of Galaxy S25 Edge.”

Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 features crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix, enhancing the durability and crack deflection capabilities of the display cover. The synergy between the glass and crystal components is engineered to provide improved toughness while retaining high optical transparency. As a key component in enhancing damage-resistance, Corning's ion exchange process further fortifies the glass ceramic material and improves retained strength of the display cover.

“With Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, we've achieved a remarkable combination of thinness and strength, giving consumers the best of both worlds - exceptional durability in a modern, sleek and premium design,” said Andrew Beck , Vice President and General Manager, Corning® Gorilla® Glass.“The craftsmanship of the Galaxy S25 Edge with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 underscores Corning and Samsung's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.”

For more information and details about the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge, tune into the launch event to be livestreamed on Samsung's YouTube channel on May 13 at 9 a.m. KST, May 12 at 8 p.m EDT, and 5 p.m. PDT.

(1) Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 is integrated into the front of the device.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning ( ) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at href="" rel="nofollow sponsored" samsun .