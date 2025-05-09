Investornewsbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.5%

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) has declared its second quarterly cash dividend of 2025 at $0.165 per common share, marking a 6.5% increase over the same quarter last year. The dividend will be paid on or about June 10 to shareholders of record as of May 28, with the ex-dividend date also set for May 28. The company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) remains active, with shares issued through treasury at market price and no discount applied for this quarter.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions.

