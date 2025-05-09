Alaris Announces The Trustee Election Results From Its Unitholder Meeting
|Trustee
|For
|Withhold
|Peter Grosskopf
|10,302,433 (99.18%)
|85,658 (0.82%)
|Stephen King
|10,315,001 (99.30%)
|73,090 (0.70%)
|Robert Bertram
|9,990,402 (96.17%)
|397,689 (3.83%)
|Sophia Langlois
|10,004,440 (96.31%)
|383,651 (3.69%)
|Kim Lynch Proctor
|10,006,357 (96.33%)
|381,734 (3.67%)
|Felix-Etienne Lebel
|10,287,127 (99.03%)
|100,964 (0.97%)
|Sarah Hughes
|10,298,610 (99.14%)
|89,481 (0.86%)
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ ( ) under Alaris' profile later today.
For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
About Alaris:
The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a diversified group of private businesses (" Private Company Partners ") primarily through structured equity. The primary goal of our structured equity investments is to deliver stable and predictable returns to our unitholders through both cash distributions and capital appreciation. This strategy is enhanced by common equity positions, which allow us to generate returns in alignment with the founders of our Private Company Partners.
