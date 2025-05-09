Share Lawyers Study Reveals Nearly Half Of Disability Claims In Canada Are Denied, Raising Concerns About Access To Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Ontario, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Share Lawyers , a Toronto-based law firm specializing in disability law, has released an eye-opening study detailing the high denial rates of long-term disability (LTD) insurance claims across Canada. With nearly 50% of Canadians experiencing disability claims being denied at some stage, the study sheds light on the troubling landscape faced by individuals seeking support during some of the most vulnerable times in their lives.









The study underscores a harsh reality: many Canadians who believe they have insurance coverage to protect them in the event of illness or injury find themselves battling their insurance providers rather than receiving timely assistance. Drawing from internal case analysis, industry data, and real-world client stories, the study emphasizes how systemic barriers prevent many legitimate claims from being approved, often without clear justification.

“It's shocking that so many Canadians are left without critical financial support when they need it most,” says David Share, founder of Share Lawyers.“This study shows that insurers too often deny or delay claims, causing immense stress for individuals already facing health challenges. We want Canadians to understand their rights and know they're not alone in this fight.”

Denial Rates Signal a Need for Reform

The findings suggest that up to 60% of long-term disability claims are denied initially, with a significant number of denials occurring without a thorough assessment of the medical evidence provided. Mental health conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD, are among the most frequently denied claims, despite being legitimate and often debilitating illnesses.

The study also identifies common patterns in claim denials, including vague policy language, narrow interpretations of disability definitions, and insufficient communication from insurers. Even those with supportive medical documentation are not immune from rejection, often being told they are not“totally disabled” or that they have not tried“every treatment option,” regardless of reasonableness.

Real People, Real Struggles

Throughout the report, Share Lawyers highlights real client stories to humanize the statistics and illustrate how denied claims impact people's lives. These cases show a troubling pattern of financial hardship, emotional distress, and long legal battles simply to access benefits that should have provided security.

One example is a client with chronic pain and anxiety who was denied benefits on the basis that she could pursue“some type of work,” despite medical reports stating otherwise. With legal support, she ultimately secured the compensation owed to her - but only after months of uncertainty.

Know Your Rights and Advocate for Support

The study calls for greater public awareness and legal oversight of disability insurance providers. It urges Canadians to familiarize themselves with their policy terms, document their conditions thoroughly, and seek legal advice immediately if their claim is denied.

Share Lawyers is committed to helping Canadians navigate the often confusing and adversarial disability claims process. The firm offers free consultations and works on a contingency basis - meaning clients don't pay until they win their case.

To access the full study, visit: What Percentage of Disability Claims Are Denied in Canada?

About Share Lawyers

With over 35 years of experience, Share Lawyers is Canada's leading disability law firm dedicated to fighting for individuals whose insurance claims have been unfairly denied. Headquartered in Toronto, the firm has helped thousands of Canadians obtain the benefits they deserve, specializing in long-term disability, critical illness, and life insurance claims. Compassionate, experienced, and tenacious, Share Lawyers is redefining what it means to have legal support in times of need.



