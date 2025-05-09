JPA Expresses Its Support For Jordan's Historic Role In Supporting People Of Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 9 (Petra)-- The Jordan Press Association (JPA) firmly denounced the fake accusations made against the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) by a London-based website, which was backed by similar websites and social media platforms.The JPA confirmed that these accusations included false information that did not adhere to the most fundamental principles of professional journalism, such as neutrality and accuracy.In a statement, the JPA stressed that the published report is not supported by any trustworthy sources, but rather by untrue information and baseless accusations that are based on delusions and the expectation that these lies will be confirmed. It confirms that all of the information in this study is only an unsuccessful attempt to discredit Jordan's outstanding work."Under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has a long history of supporting the Palestinian cause," the JPA confirmed. Trumpets blaring devastation are used to further questionable agendas and interests, and Jordan has continuously paid the price for its genuine Arab and nationalist views.The JPA underlined that His Majesty King Abdullah II is carrying out his historic duty of defending Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, based on the Hashemite Custodianship, and that he has long traveled the world in support of the Palestinian cause.It said that in a world where aggression has extended against our people in the Gaza Strip, who are facing a bloody war of extermination led by the ruthless occupying machine, His Majesty is the voice of reason and wisdom.It pointed out that while the entire world was unable to supply our people in the Strip with even a small amount of food, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan was the first to lift the unfair siege of Gaza. In an act of great bravery and altruism, the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), made individual air and ground landings at great financial expense.It noted that Jordan has long been the target of media campaigns. In an effort to weaken Jordan's steadfast humanitarian and Arab position, dubious organizations, aided by outside money, have been spreading false accusations and engaging in deceit and lies since the siege of Gaza broke.