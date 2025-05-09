Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Congratulates Pope Leo XIV On His Election

2025-05-09 02:01:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, May 9 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election as Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church.
In a cable sent to Pope Leo XIV on behalf of the people and government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty conveyed his congratulations, wishing the Pope success in fulfilling his noble mission as the head of the Catholic Church and advancing peace, harmony, and understanding around the world.
The King affirmed his pride in the longstanding partnership between Jordan and the Vatican, highlighting Jordan's readiness to work with Pope Leo XIV on promoting interfaith dialogue.

