HYDE SCHOOL LAUNCHES ADMISSIONS OUTREACH TRIP ACROSS THE NORTHEAST IN JUNE

Christian Jensen

Ali Candy

Hyde School announces June 2025 Admissions Outreach Trip

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hyde School is excited to announce its upcoming Admissions Outreach Trip, taking place from June 2nd through June 11th, with stops throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.This initiative aims to connect with Hyde alumni, parents of alumni, educational consultants, junior schools, and youth coaches. The goal is to share Hyde School's innovative character-based approach to education, its varied academic offerings, and its competitive athletics and extracurricular programs.Admissions Associates Christian Jensen and Ali Candy will represent Hyde School on this tour. Both bring a wealth of firsthand experience and passion for the Hyde mission and are looking forward to engaging with prospective families and partners.“This outreach trip is an opportunity to showcase the power of the Hyde Experience,” said Jensen.“We're eager to meet with those who care deeply about education and youth development.”Laura Gauld, Hyde School's Head of School and President, expressed her enthusiasm for the outreach effort:“At Hyde, we believe in meeting families where they are-geographically and personally. This outreach trip allows us to connect face-to-face with those who believe in education that builds character, resilience, and leadership. Christian and Ali represent the heart of Hyde, and I'm confident they will inspire others to learn more about our mission.”Hyde School, located in Bath, Maine, is a premier college preparatory boarding school known for its commitment to character education , leadership development, entrepreneurial programs and family engagement.For more information or to schedule a meeting during the tour, please contact Hyde School Admissions at ... or call (207) 443-5584.About Hyde School:Founded on the belief that character is the foundation for success, Hyde School provides students with a challenging, supportive environment to discover their unique skills. With a focus on academics, leadership, family, and sportsmanship, Hyde prepares students not just for college, but for life.

Brian Bickford

Hyde School

+1 2076070464

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.