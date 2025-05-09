403
Gaza Food Aid Solution Steps Away, Says US
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US State Department said yesterday a solution to be able to deliver food aid to Gaza was“steps away” and an announcement was coming shortly, although it fell short of detailing what the plan would entail.
European leaders and aid groups have criticised Israeli plans to take over distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and use private companies to get food to families after two months in which the military has prevented supplies entering the Strip.
Israel has given few details of its aid plans.
Fighters of resistance group Hamas were engaged in“fierce fighting” with Israeli soldiers yesterday in the south of the Gaza Strip near Rafah.
A Hamas statement said fighters ambushed an Israeli 12-man force inside a house in the Tanur neighbourhood in the eastern Rafah area with two anti-personnel and anti-armour rockets, killing and wounding several soldiers.
Israel said earlier this month it would further extend its offensive in Gaza.
