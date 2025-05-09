Yum!'S Packaging Has The Potential To Save Money And The Environment

KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell are giving their packaging a second life in support of parent company Yum!'s commitment to making its consumer-facing packaging more reusable, recyclable or compostable. As a global restaurant business, being good stewards of the food and natural resources it uses to serve millions of customers daily is no small feat.

