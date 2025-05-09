Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Yum!'S Packaging Has The Potential To Save Money And The Environment


2025-05-09 02:00:57

(MENAFN- 3BL) Yum! Brands

KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell are giving their packaging a second life in support of parent company Yum!'s commitment to making its consumer-facing packaging more reusable, recyclable or compostable. As a global restaurant business, being good stewards of the food and natural resources it uses to serve millions of customers daily is no small feat.

Learn how this is not only important to the environment, but also to Yum!'s business, in the latest episode of“Quick Bite,” the series that serves up Yum! news in a matter of minutes.

