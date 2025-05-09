Paramount Vetnet Writes Letters Of Gratitude For Service Members During Bring Your Kids To Work Day!
Paramount VetNet hosted a letter-writing event. This initiative was created nearly five years ago with Veterans in Media & Entertainment and several media and entertainment organizations. To date, Paramount VetNet has organized several letter-writing events where thousands of letters have been written to deployed service members.
Employees and their children also had the pleasure of meeting Marine Corps service members. The service members shared their experience on how much receiving letters from“home” meant to them and provided ideas to the children on what to write in their letters.
About The Paramount Veterans Network
The Paramount Veterans Network offers Veterans, Active-Duty service members, National Guard, Reserve employees, their families and the community at large a forum for connecting, networking, and for personal and professional development. Paramount VetNet operates on the pillars of appreciation, resilience, action, and impact, demonstrating a profound commitment to honoring and supporting those who have served our country. By fostering a culture of accessibility, community, camaraderie and empowerment, Paramount continues its unwavering dedication to our nation's veterans and their families, ensuring they continue to thrive long after they leave the service. For more information, please follow @ParamountVetNet on social platforms.
