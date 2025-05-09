Breaking Mental Health Barriers: Kate Spade And Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Unite At Coppin State

MENAFN - 3BL) Last week, kate spade new york, in partnership with the Boris Lawerence Henson Foundation, celebrated the launch of the 4that Coppin State University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Baltimore, Maryland. These free, culturally competent wellness spaces offer therapy, yoga, meditation, and holistic mental health support for women on campus. Following successful rollouts at Alabama State University, Hampton University, and Bennett College, Coppin State will become the first to feature indoor pods-setting a new standard for student wellness and care.

This collaborative effort reinforces a shared commitment to equity, access, and emotional wellness. "At kate spade new york, we believe that mental health is foundational to women's empowerment, and recognize that it has long been under-acknowledged, underfunded, and stigmatized. We are committed to increasing accessibility of mental health resources to women and girls around the globe through our social impact work and trusted partners in this space," states Taryn Bird, Executive Director of Global Social Impact, Kate Spade New York.

The SheCare Wellness Pods are designed to offer a safe and nurturing environment where students can prioritize their mental well-being. From self-care practices to individual and group therapy, nestled in beautifully curated healing spaces for rest and rejuvenation, the partnership has created a sanctuary that is accessible to students and community - a space where students can breathe, reset, and be cared for in traditional and non-traditional ways. The initiative aims to reach over 25,000 Black women on HBCU campuses with frontline mental wellness care. It focuses on destigmatizing mental health conversations in marginalized communities.

For over a decade, kate spade new york has invested in and advocated for causes supporting good mental health, with the goal to cultivate greater access to joy and empowerment for women around the world. In 2025, kate spade new york set a target to reach 250,000 women and girls with access to mental health resources by 2030.