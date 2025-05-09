Whirlpool Corp. Supports Women's Tech Event To Empower High School Girls To Shape The Future Of Tech

MENAFN - 3BL) Earlier this week, members of the Whirlpool Corp. Global IT team volunteered and participated in an IT career panel at the Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation (MCWT) GET-IT Connection Summit and empowered high school girls to shape the future of tech! They discussed how AI is transforming the future, shared insights on ethical AI use, and prepared attendees for exciting careers in tech.

