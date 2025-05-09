Cascale Highlights Power Of Collaboration At Best Of Bangladesh Amsterdam Event

MENAFN - 3BL) Carolina van Loenen, director of stakeholder engagement at Cascale, recently participated in the“Best of Bangladesh” event in Amsterdam. Organized by the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, the event convened consumer goods industry stakeholders to discuss the opportunities, challenges, and strategic roadmap for Bangladesh as a future-ready global sourcing hub.

Van Loenen spoke on a panel that also included Abdullah Hil Rakib, managing director, at Team Group; Lennart Bernhoft, chief operating officer at Global Fashion Agenda; Katrin Ley, managing director of Fashion for Good; and Sanjay Jain, group chief executive officer at PDS Limited. The panel was moderated by Fleur Meerman, an independent consultant specializing in Human Right Due Diligence (HRDD) and Responsible Business Conduct (RBC).

Van Loenen highlighted the value proposition for Cascale members and dove into some real-life examples of collaboration in action. Emphasizing the importance of collaboration and partnerships in elevating manufacturer voices, van Loenen highlighted opportunities for action of a recent grant-funded pilot project with the Apparel Impact Institute (Aii) and ZDHC. Funded by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the initiative launched publicly available guidance that utilizes Cascale's Higg FEM, including the Data Matrix and the Factory Improvement Journey, which aligns with ZDHC and Aii programs. The project aimed to create a unified, standardized, transparent, and scalable framework for driving environmental improvements across the industry and showcased the collaborative power that can be harnessed to advance collective impact.

She also noted Cascale's strategic collaboration with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), which aims to accelerate the industry's equitable and sustainable transition toward more carbon-neutral and environmentally responsible practices. Van Loenen emphasized Cascale's commitment to collaborating with BGMEA and other like-minded strategic partners to leverage complementary strengths, reduce overlapping initiatives, and ensure that all relevant stakeholder voices are meaningfully included in the road ahead.

Speaking on the role of government to facilitate collaboration, van Loenen emphasized the need to reduce regulatory burdens on the industry and referenced delays in legislation related to the Omnibus Package. She urged brands to prioritize sustainability and decarbonization efforts by setting and working towards science-based targets (SBTs), strengthening their long-term partnerships with suppliers, and embracing transparent communication amid change.

Her concluding remarks solidified the importance of committing to responsible purchasing practices. She encouraged companies to utilize tools like Better Buying's BBPI , which empowers suppliers to rate their buyer brands. She also urged companies to move away from using proprietary tools and emphasized the value of industry-wide accepted assessment tools, such as Cascale's Higg Index suite of tools-particularly the Higg Facility tools-to address audit fatigue. These tools offer actionable insights and are designed to drive efficiencies, reduce costs, and enhance both environmental and social performance, ultimately contributing to more resilient supply chains.