10 Ways Action Against Hunger Can Tackle Hunger For $1 Million Or Less

There are 733 million people facing hunger in the world right now. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations , several trillion dollars will be required to end hunger worldwide. Failing to properly fund efforts by 2030 means“millions of people will still be undernourished, millions will have been pushed into crisis or worse levels of acute food insecurity, and insufficient progress will have been made to meet all global nutrition targets.” Worse, the consequences of delaying the fight against hunger increase the costs of doing so later because situations that lead to hunger will have worsened. According to the Action Against Hunger 2024 Hunger Funding Gap Report , countries dealing with“crisis” hunger levels received only 35% of hunger-related funding requested in 2023 - far too little to rehabilitate malnutrition-inducing contexts.

The funding gap for addressing world hunger is worsening. The recent dismantling of USAID, the world's largest source of humanitarian funding, has impacted one-third of Action Against Hunger's programs and damaged humanitarian infrastructures at large. Significant, sustained effort is essential for addressing the multitude of factors that lead to hunger, and global funding cuts threaten to set back years of progress made.

With two-thirds of the world's children currently suffering from malnutrition, and a child dying from hunger every 15 seconds, the destruction of USAID and budget cuts for humanitarian organizations can incite a feeling of hopelessness. However, Charles Owubah, CEO of Action Against Hunger, encourages a spirit of resilience.“Imagine if we didn't just lament disappearing aid budgets that were always too meager to begin with and instead focus on how we can deliver the promise of zero hunger for all,” he says.“When budgets and hearts seem to be getting smaller, big goals can enlarge us all.” In the face of budget cuts, Action Against Hunger is focusing on what we can accomplish.

Action Against Hunger is continuing to lead the charge in fighting hunger around the world by maximizing the power of every dollar of funding. Ninety cents of every dollar donated to Action Against Hunger goes directly to programs, and we ensure our programs yield significantly greater returns on investment by integrating long-term solutions that communities can sustain without additional external aid. Our streamlined approach enables us to create massive impact despite limited resources, and each investment creates ripple effects of change: from one child's life, to a community's wellbeing, to regional food systems and beyond. With just $1 million or less, here are ten examples of things Action Against Hunger can accomplish.

In Somalia , Action Against Hunger's current supply of-a therapeutic milk formula essential for treating severely malnourished children-will soon run out due to supply chain disruptions caused by USAID funding cuts. Just $10,000 could fund a full month's supply of this lifesaving treatment and care for thousands of children in crisis-affected regions. In addition to immediately saving lives, the investment would be devoted to developing local production capacity for these essential treatments, reducing future dependency on external aid.

In South Sudan's Aweil region, our rice farming program has grown from 100 farmers in 2021 to 500 in 2024, creating a promising foundation for food security in a country where 54% of the population faces acute hunger. An investment of $50,000 takes this successful initiative to the next level by providing six essential rice milling machines, high-quality seeds, and advanced farmer training. This transforms the local food system, enabling complete processing from farm to market and adding substantial value to locally grown rice. The program specifically includes women farmers, challenging traditional gender roles. Action Against Hunger's work in South Sudan creates economic opportunities beyond subsistence farming, establishing local food production systems that will continue generating income and nutritional health for years without external support.

In Tanzania , where the teenage pregnancy rate is 22% and child mortality remains high, $60,000 supports comprehensive school meal programs in Early Childhood Development centers that meets nutritional needs and boosts school attendance. Action Against Hunger supplies fortified meals to immediately improve kids' nutrition while at school, and we introduce energy-efficient cooking methods and water harvesting systems so more food can be provided with less resources. Teachers are trained in nutrition education, and school gardens are established for ongoing food production. This holistic, sustainable approach boosts academic outcomes, increases school attendance - especially for girls - and establishes nutritional practices that children carry home to their families, creating intergenerational change.

In remote, conflict-affected areas of Haiti , Action Against Hunger's mobile units deliver critical healthcare where no other aid organizations go. Government support is diminishing in these volatile regions, but with a mere $70,000, Action Against Hunger can fund a complete Mobile Health Unit that brings malnutrition treatment, healthcare, immunizations, and maternity care to isolated communities. Beyond providing immediate medical intervention, these units establish community-based health education programs that equip local residents with knowledge and skills to prevent malnutrition and disease. This dual approach saves lives and creates lasting change in areas that would otherwise be abandoned.

In Kenya's most water-stressed regions, 41 of 67 boreholes require urgent rehabilitation after the withdrawal of USAID-funded water programs. With $75,000, we can repair nine critical non-functional boreholes in areas where communities are now forced to trek over a mile for water. This intervention restores access for thousands of people and their livestock, addresses immediate water needs, and strengthens community water management systems. Additionally, it prevents waterborne diseases that exacerbate malnutrition and reduces the burden on women and children who spend hours daily collecting water. As climate change intensifies drought conditions, water access support provides a lifeline to communities at the frontline of this crisis.

South Sudan is facing an influx of refugees fleeing conflict in Sudan , straining already limited resources in a country where 54% of the population experiences acute food insecurity. It takes $100,000 to providing comprehensive emergency response to displaced families, including emergency shelter for 500 households, food assistance for 1,500 individuals, malnutrition treatment for 500 children, and essential health services for 2,000 people. With this program, urgent humanitarian needs are addressed, and protection services and psychosocial support offer long-term benefits for the community. Together, we can ensure that families fleeing violence don't face a second crisis of hunger and disease in their place of refuge.

In Somalia's remote regions, health facilities lack reliable electricity for essential medical equipment, vaccine refrigeration, and basic lighting. A $150,000 investment is all it takes for Action Against Hunger to transform healthcare delivery through solarization of critical facilities, providing consistent power to clinics, maternity wards, and nutrition centers in areas with frequent or total power outages. This sustainable solution eliminates dependency on expensive, unreliable diesel generators while ensuring continuous service delivery for malnutrition treatment, maternal care, and essential health services. By harnessing Somalia's abundant sunshine, this intervention creates environmentally sustainable healthcare infrastructure that will serve communities for decades with minimal ongoing costs.

Sudan is facing a catastrophic famine, and 25 million people are experiencing acute hunger following the withdrawal of USAID support. Since civil war erupted in 2023, Action Against Hunger has provided critical assistance to over 1.1 million people. It takes $350,000 to sustain these essential interventions-food assistance, nutrition support, clean water, and protection measures-for communities facing imminent starvation. Additionally, Action Against Hunger introduces climate-smart agriculture techniques and economic empowerment initiatives, creating sustainable food systems that can withstand future crises and address the root causes of hunger to prevent it from happening again.

In Zambia , climate change is devastating agricultural communities, with increasingly frequent droughts threatening food security for millions. With $500,000, Action Against Hunger could immediately enroll 1,250 vulnerable households in drought relief and nutrition support programs at a critical moment when international aid has been dramatically reduced. More importantly, it implements our comprehensive 10-year program that strengthens climate-smart agriculture through drought-resistant, nutritious, high-value cowpea crops. Farmers participating in this innovative program have already tripled their incomes, creating generational resilience against climate change. This approach creates sustainable food security in one of the world's most climate-vulnerable regions where 2 million people are facing crisis levels of hunger.

Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) is the gold standard for treating severe acute malnutrition with over a 90% success rate. However, current formulas are expensive to produce and heavily dependent on imported ingredients, limiting access for millions of children who need treatment. At a critical moment when traditional funding sources have been cut, groundbreaking research that cuts costs of RUTF is essential for increasing the number of children we can save despite having fewer resources. This pioneering initiative will revolutionize hunger treatment by developing a plant-based therapeutic food formula that reduces costs by 25% while enabling local production in the Global South. Beyond saving lives today, this intervention catalyzes systemic change that will help millions more children receive life-saving treatment for years to come. The economic impact is equally remarkable-every $1 invested in novel RUTF research generates an estimated $18 in return through reduced healthcare costs, increased productivity, and strengthened local economies. This transformational approach doesn't just treat hunger; it reimagines how we fight it, creating sustainable solutions that advance our mission of ending hunger for good.

Equipped to Adapt, Ready to Act

Action Against Hunger has 45 years of experience in saving lives to revolutionizing the fight against hunger, so we have a solid foundation to operate from as we navigate this new humanitarian context. With a streamlined financial structure, proven by 17 years of receiving the highest Charity Navigator ranking in terms of accountability and transparency, we are equipped to make sound financial decisions that maximize our programmatic impact despite facing limited resources. Challenging circumstances cannot alter our key priorities: saving lives today through rescue and response, building resilience with sustainable solutions, and strengthening the future of food with research and innovation.

There is no denying that there are enormous obstacles to overcome in the fight against hunger, but Action Against Hunger is determined to do whatever it takes to accomplish our mission of ending hunger for all. Our position remains strong, our mission unwavering, and our determination to save lives greater than ever. Together, we can sustain crucial programs while we build upon our sustainable and diverse funding model, building resilient communities that will thrive tomorrow.

