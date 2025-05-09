South Africa Raises Concerns With US Over Alleged Refugee Resettlement Plan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Johannesburg: The South African government has raised concerns with the United States over its reported processing of South African citizens as "refugees" for potential resettlement, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement on Friday.

The statement confirmed that South African Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Alvin Botes held discussions with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Friday following diplomatic engagements on the matter.

It said that the internationally recognized definition of refugees under the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol requires a "well-founded fear of persecution," which it said does not apply domestically. The government cited police statistics refuting claims of systematic violence against farmers or racial groups, stressing that constitutional protections and judicial mechanisms adequately address discrimination concerns.

The statement described the US initiative as "politically motivated" and questioned its compliance with the principle of non-refoulement. While affirming citizens' constitutional right to freedom of movement, South Africa has requested clarification through diplomatic channels regarding the legal status of departing individuals and verification of their criminal record clearance.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February to cut financial assistance to South Africa while offering refugee status to Afrikaners, citing disapproval of its land policy and accusing the country of "seizing ethnic minority Afrikaners' agricultural property."

The New York Times reported on Friday that the United States is working to bring the first group of white South Africans it has classified as refugees to the country early next week, citing officials briefed on the plans and documents obtained by the newspaper.

The South African government reiterated its willingness to constructive bilateral dialogue with the United States based on mutual respect. "South Africa remains dedicated to constructive dialogue with the United States, anchored in mutual respect for sovereignty, the rule of law, and shared a commitment to deepening mutually beneficial bilateral partnership," the statement said.