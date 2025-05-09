Jalalabad Storm Leaves 1 Dead, 32 Injured

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): One individual has been killed and 32 others were injured as a result of heavy rainfall, flash floods, and strong winds in Jalalabad city, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province, local officials said.

In a statement, the Nangarhar Department of Public Health confirmed that one body and 32 injured individuals were brought to Jalalabad Regional Hospital following Thursday night's storm and downpour.

According to Maulvi Saifullah Khalid, head of disaster preparedness, 28 of the injured have been discharged after receiving treatment, while four others remain under medical care.

He added that the storm toppled dozens of large and small trees, as well as two telecommunication towers. Solar panels and various other properties were also damaged or destroyed.

Floodwaters had overflowed onto main roads in several parts of the city, but municipal teams managed to clear them in a timely manner.

