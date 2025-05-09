Helicopter Crash In Sri Lanka Leaves 6 Troops Dead
KABUL (Pajhwok): Six military personnel have been killed after a helicopter crashed in Sri Lanka, the country's Air Force confirmed on Friday.
According to Reuters, a Bell 212 helicopter carrying 12 armed forces personnel crashed into the Maduru Oya reservoir during a training mission.
Sri Lanka Air Force spokesman Group Captain Eranda Geeganage said that six of the personnel died after being rescued and transported to a hospital.
“The helicopter was assigned to conduct a grappling exercise during a passing-out parade. Four special forces personnel and two Air Force gunners succumbed to their injuries,” Geeganage said.
