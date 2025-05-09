Lennar Debuts North River Farms, Offering Five Home Collections With Large Homesites In Amenity-Rich Master-Planned Community In Oceanside, CA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "North River Farms is unlike anything currently available in Oceanside," said Ryan Green, Lennar San Diego Division President. "Inspired by the natural beauty of the coast and located just minutes from the beach, this community offers a laid-back lifestyle with light-filled, open-concept floorplans, amenities that encourage outdoor living and connection and brand-new construction – all at a compelling price point."

North River Farms features 17 versatile floorplans across five distinctive home collections – Cypress , Monterey , Magnolia , Mahogany , and Monarch – with generous, open-concept layouts and spacious backyards, many large enough to accommodate a pool. Next Gen homes offer a private entrance, kitchenette, living area, bedroom, bathroom, laundry room, and space for a home office or gym, making this flexible layout ideal for an aging parent, long-term guest, or a grown child returning home.

North River Farms' one and two-story homes range from approximately 2,265 to 4,764 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two to five-and-a-half bathrooms. Every home offers Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features and finishes are built into the base price of the home. At North River Farms, this includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, stylish cabinetry, and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures. Pricing begins in the mid $1,000,000s.

North River Farms residents will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with two pools, pickleball courts, a fitness center, BBQ and picnic areas, a future on-site fire station, with parks and multi-use trails throughout the community. Conveniently located near a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, including Sprouts, Vons, Walmart, the Michelin-starred Valle, The Rooftop Bar, Melba Bishop Park, Arrowood Golf Course, and the beaches of Oceanside. With easy access to Hwy 76, I-5, and I-15, it's an excellent option for homebuyers throughout San Diego, South Orange County, and the Inland Empire.

For more information on these new home opportunities, call (833) 763-1911 or visit community website .

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations.

