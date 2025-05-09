Hammes Breaks Ground On New Boca Grande Health Clinic In Boca Raton, Florida

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hammes is serving as the project manager for this program, which also includes renovations and an expansion to the existing Boca Grande Health Clinic. The renovation will be completed through a multi-phased implementation strategy aimed to minimize disruption and optimize clinic resource utilization.

The new facility marks a significant step forward in achieving Boca Grande Health Clinic's strategic vision aimed at improving operational efficiency and expanding healthcare services to the Gasparilla Island community. The new clinic will offer primary care, urgent care, lab, imaging and infection-control-ready negative pressure rooms. The expansion and renovation will house a comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation program as well as administrative offices.

"We are proud to help Boca Grande Health Clinic realize their strategic vision through this project," said Wade Milligan, Regional Vice President with Hammes Healthcare. "We look forward to completing this project on-time and within budget with our project partners."

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 26 consecutive years-including 21 years as No. 1- and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States.

