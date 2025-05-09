Home Staging Tips: Joanne Donne Of The Washington Agency Shares Insights On Staging A Home For Sale In Hellonation

Joanne Donne

HARWINTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What are the most effective ways to prepare your home for potential buyers? According to Joanne Donne of The Washington Agency in Harwinton, Connecticut, the answer lies in simplicity, cleanliness, and strategic presentation. In her feature for HelloNation Magazine , Donne discusses the power of real estate home staging and how it can significantly impact the speed and success of a sale.With data showing that staged homes sell approximately 73% faster than unstaged ones, Donne emphasizes the importance of making a strong first impression in real estate. Her advice focuses on accessible and cost-effective methods that homeowners can implement immediately. Decluttering is the foundational step, helping to depersonalize the space and allowing buyers to imagine their own lives unfolding within the home.Deep cleaning follows, particularly in high-impact areas such as kitchens and bathrooms, which often serve as key decision points for buyers. Donne also highlights the exterior's role in staging a home for sale. Simple touches like trimmed lawns and vibrant potted plants can significantly elevate a property's curb appeal, setting a welcoming tone before a potential buyer even steps inside.Ultimately, the approach Joanne Donne advocates is about more than aesthetics. It's about understanding buyer psychology and leveraging key elements to prepare a home for buyers without excessive spending. Her practical, results-oriented perspective provides valuable home staging tips that any seller can put into action.Readers can explore the full article, Make a Lasting First Impression: Home Staging Tips , in HelloNation Magazine.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

