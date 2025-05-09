Join Jay Nolan Community Services For A Picnic In The Park Promoting Inclusion For Neurodiverse Individuals

Jay Nolan Community Services invites families out for a fun day in the park!

Enjoy fun activities, food, and learn about new services for neurodiverse individuals in the Monterey Bay area.

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jay Nolan Community Services, Inc. (JNCS) is excited to announce its upcoming community Picnic in the Park event as part of their 50 Year Anniversary celebrations. Taking place on June 21st at Anna Jean Cummings Park in Soquel, this event is a wonderful opportunity for families in the Monterey Bay area to come together, enjoy a day of fun activities, and learn more about the valuable services offered to neurodiverse individuals and their families.This year marks a significant milestone for Jay Nolan Community Services as they celebrate their 50th anniversary. Since 1975, Jay Nolan has been dedicated to enabling individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disabilities to live fulfilling lives as members of the community by providing support services customized to their individual needs. The services they offer have positively impacted countless lives over the past five decades, and they are proud to continue this legacy in the Monterey Bay area.Following the success of the April picnic at Griffith Park in Los Angeles for Autism Acceptance Month , Jay Nolan Community Services is thrilled to bring this event to the Monterey Bay area where they recently began offering services. The picnic will feature a variety of family-friendly activities, delicious food, information about services, and community resources.The upcoming picnic in the park is a perfect occasion for families with family members with disabilities to connect with our team and discover how Jay Nolan can support them through their Independent Living Servies (ILS), Adaptive Skills, and Tailor Day Services.Event Details:.Date: Saturday, June 21st, 2025.Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM.Location: Anna Jean Cummings County Park.Address: 461 Soquel San Jose Rd, Soquel, CA 95073What to Expect:.Fun Activities: Join for music, outdoor games for kids, and other picnic activities.Delicious Food: Enjoy a variety of food and beverages.Informational Sessions: Learn about Adaptive Skills and Independent Living Skills (ILS) services now available in the Salinas, Monterey, and Santa Cruz areas..Community Engagement: Meet the dedicated team and connect with other families in the community..Job Opportunities: Learn about employment opportunities with the companyRSVP Now:Everyone in the Salinas, Monterey, and Santa Cruz areas is invited to join this special event. Families, friends, and neighbors are encouraged to bring their loved ones for a day filled with fun, learning, and community spirit. The organizers look forward to seeing everyone there!For more information about Jay Nolan Community Services and its services, please visit .About Jay Nolan Community Services: Since 1975, Jay Nolan Community Services has enabled individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disabilities to live fulfilling lives as members of the community by providing support services customized to their individual needs. For more information, visit .

