Vetcomm CEO Kate Monroe Featured On California Insider, Sharing Her Journey From Marine To Veteran Advocate

Kate Monroe on California Insider

Marine Veteran and VetComm CEO Discusses Overcoming Adversity and Empowering Veterans to Access the Benefits They Are Owed on California Insider

- VetComm CEO Kate MonroeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kate Monroe, CEO and co-founder of VetComm, is appearing in the latest episode of California Insider to share her personal journey from Marine Corps service to becoming a leading advocate for veterans' benefits.After facing an assault and navigating the complex Veterans Affairs system following her discharge, Monroe experienced firsthand the obstacles that prevent many veterans from receiving the support they deserve. These challenges became the catalyst for founding VetComm, a company dedicated to guiding veterans through the VA benefits process and ensuring they receive the compensation they are owed.In the episode, Monroe reflects on how hardship shaped her mission, the impact of broken exit systems on veterans and the discipline required to build a successful, purpose-driven company. Under her leadership, VetComm has helped thousands of veterans secure nearly $4 billion in lifetime income, generating millions in revenue while empowering the veteran community.Her appearance on California Insider further highlights her commitment to advocacy and her role as a leading voice in the veteran community. Her story is a testament to the power of perseverance and purpose.The episode is available to watch now on California Insider's website . For more information about VetComm and Monroe's advocacy, visit .About VetComm:VetComm is a veteran-first organization specializing in comprehensive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability claim support services, offering step-by-step guidance, educational courses and hands-on assistance to help veterans secure the benefits they are owed. VetComm's claim advocates help veterans draft, file and respond to VA claims, maximizing the chances of a favorable outcome. With a dedicated in-house call center and a team trained to address veterans' unique need, VetComm ensures continuous, personalized support throughout the entire VA claims process and beyond, empowering veterans to confidently access the compensation and services they are owed from their service.

