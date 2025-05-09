JDC Group Expands GROW With SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud Services Ahead Of SAP Sapphire 2025

New offerings provide accelerated transformation to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition for growing and mid-sized enterprises

ATLANTA, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Group , a Consulting Solutions company and leading SAP services and consulting partner, today announced a significant expansion of its GROW with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud capabilities ahead of the SAP Sapphire 2025 conference taking place May 19–21 in Orlando. This enhanced portfolio is designed to support businesses -especially those transitioning from legacy ERP systems like Business One, ECC, NetSuite, Dynamics AX, and Sage - with a fast, scalable, and cost-effective path to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition.

As part of this initiative, JDC Group will be hosting 1:1 Discovery Sessions at the conference to guide companies through the best-fit roadmap for ERP transformation.

"GROW with SAP is a game-changer for mid-sized businesses and growing organizations looking to modernize quickly and efficiently-without the burden of long timelines or excessive customization," said Greg Beyer, President of JDC Group. "Our expanded services focus on rapid deployment, process standardization, and intelligent automation - all the things that help customers realize value faster and operate smarter in today's digital-first economy."

GROW with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud is SAP's flagship SaaS ERP solution tailored for companies seeking a clean-slate, cloud-native implementation. JDC Group's enhanced services include:



ERP Readiness & Transformation Planning

Digital Discovery & Assessment

Process Optimization & Fit-to-Standard Mapping

Accelerated Deployment with SAP Activate

Custom App Extensions Using SAP Build

Third-Party System Integration

Change Management & End-User Enablement Post-Go-Live Optimization & Support

These offerings build on JDC Group's longstanding expertise with RISE with SAP , providing a unified strategy for clients at various stages of their transformation - from net-new cloud ERP adoption to complex legacy migrations.

"With SAP's modern ERP platform and our proven delivery model, businesses can eliminate legacy bottlenecks and lay a digital foundation that supports innovation and agility," Beyer said. "We're excited to bring these solutions to life at Sapphire 2025."

To schedule a Discovery Session with a JDC Group SAP expert at Sapphire 2025, click here .

About JDC Group

JDC Group, a Consulting Solutions company, is a premier SAP consulting and strategic advisory firm helping businesses accelerate digital transformation and achieve operational excellence. As one of North America's fastest-growing SAP partners, JDC Group delivers specialized expertise in SAP S/4HANA, Business Technology Platform (BTP), cloud-first strategies, and intelligent ERP solutions. From advisory and implementation to support and staffing, JDC Group empowers clients to modernize their enterprise systems, optimize processes, and scale for sustained growth in a data-driven world. To learn more, visit .

About Consulting Solutions

Consulting Solutions ( ) is a nationally recognized leader in technology solutions and services. Consulting Solutions' key practice areas include Advanced Analytics and Data Science, Agile + Product + Design, Application Development, Cloud & Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Delivery Leadership, Energy, and ERP (SAP & Oracle). Our scalable engagement models - from individual technology consultants to strategic enterprise programs - enable clients to tap into world-class talent, expertise, and services to drive technology and enterprise transformation initiatives. Consulting Solutions was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, SIA Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., NABR Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, Financial Times list of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies, and First Coast Worksite Wellness Council's Platinum Level Healthiest Companies.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

[email protected]

678.644.4122

SOURCE Consulting Solutions

