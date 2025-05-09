WORKHOUSE Named One Of 2025'S Best PR Firms By Expertise

Independent Creative Agency WORKHOUSE Awarded Top Spot as Public Relations Powerhouse

- Adam Nelson, Founder & CEO, WorkhouseNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Expertise has released its much-anticipated 2025 rankings of the Best Public Relations Firms, naming WORKHOUSE , the independently owned creative agency with offices in New York City and New Jersey, to its prestigious honor roll. Out of 389 public relations firms evaluated across the region, only 19 were hand-selected-a distinction reserved for those demonstrating exceptional professionalism, performance, and trust.Expertise's selection process is notably rigorous. Firms are assessed across more than 25 variables within five weighted categories, including reputation, credibility, experience, responsiveness, and professionalism. The aim is to offer consumers a trusted, data-informed guide to the most qualified local experts in each field.“Our goal is to connect people with the best local professionals,” stated Expertise.“We score public relations firms on comprehensive criteria and conduct in-depth comparisons to present a curated list of those who consistently exceed expectations. The companies we feature are not just competent-they're exceptional.”For WORKHOUSE, the recognition arrives during a landmark year.“In this troubling time, as Workhouse celebrates 25 years of service, we are not only roused by the recognition but moved by the moment while remaining forever grateful to our clients who believed steadfast could make stardust,”- Adam Nelson , Founder & CEO, WorkhouseFounded in 1999, WORKHOUSE has spent a quarter-century operating at the intersection of culture and commerce. Renowned for its unconventional approach to modern publicity, the agency provides fully integrated services across brand development, media relations, and strategic communications.Its historical client roster includes some of the world's most iconic names in entertainment, fashion, art, and lifestyle, among them: The International Emmy Awards, the Charlie Chaplin and Anthony Quinn Estates, The Rolling Stones, Lou Reed,“Stranger Things” star Matthew Modine, Francis Ford Coppola, photographers David LaChapelle, Tony Kelly, and David Drebin, Interview Magazine, TheHomeMag, Galleries Lafayette, Porsche, Virgin, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Jungsik, Moose Knuckles, 66° North, Carl F. Bucherer, Borrelli, UnitedMasters, Assouline, and Rizzoli.Expertise is trusted by more than 10 million users each month. Since its inception, it has analyzed over 10 million companies and helped generate more than $200 million in revenue for local businesses it spotlights. Its proprietary research and editorial standards ensure that only objectively qualified professionals are included in its annual features.🔗 Read the full achievement:For more information, visit

