Just In Time For Mother's Day: Familywell’S Maternal Mental Health Program Now Accessible In Four States

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --- Having already established a strong presence in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, FamilyWell Health is now extending its reach to Texas and Connecticut, two key states central to the company's strategic growth plan. The expansion is a direct response to the worsening maternal mental health crisis, resulting in suicide as the number one cause of death during and after pregnancy. 1 in 5 women are diagnosed with postpartum depression, and 80% are unable to access treatment in the U.S. Women, now more than ever, need access to accessible, affordable, and high-quality maternal mental health care.

FamilyWell fully embeds women's mental programs directly into Ob/Gyn clinics by leveraging the collaborative care model (CoCM), an evidence-based integrated behavioral health framework with associated billing codes that OB/Gyn providers can utilize to capture additional revenue for their practice.

By partnering with FamilyWell, Ob/Gyn providers feel better equipped to care for their patients' mental health. Dr. Steven Fleischmann, Managing Partner at Sound Obstetrics & Gynecology shared,“FamilyWell has helped us bridge the gap between medical and behavioral health. Our patients are better supported, our team feels more equipped, and the practice is stronger because of it.” When surveyed, 100% of partnering Ob/Gyn providers feel that their workload has decreased, and they would strongly recommend partnering with FamilyWell to their colleagues.

Every FamilyWell patient is supported by a virtual care team with specialization in perinatal mental health, including a coach, care manager, therapist, and psychiatrist. The program is covered by nearly all commercial and Medicaid insurance plans in all four states, making it affordable and easily accessible to patients in their doctor's office. FamilyWell's innovative approach ensures that patients can access high-quality mental health care, covered by their insurance, within just 24 hours.

The company's CEO & Founder, Dr. Jessica Gaulton, a practicing physician who overcame postpartum depression, shared,“FamilyWell offers the comprehensive support that I wish I'd had when I was a new mom. We want to be surrounded by a care team that understands what we're going through and has the specialized skillset to support us every step of the way.”

Achieving Rapid Results for Patients

FamilyWell patients complete a highly effective 4-month virtual program, with 95% of patients experiencing clinical improvement in just 4 months. One patient shared,“I've been in therapy for my entire adult life, and I've never had a therapist help me navigate a hard situation so quickly. FamilyWell's therapy, coaching, and medication management options, the quick resourcing and support, quite literally saved my life postpartum. I'm forever grateful to the FamilyWell team.”

About FamilyWell

FamilyWell Health is a tech-enabled behavioral health company dedicated to solving the women's mental health crisis by seamlessly embedding high quality, equitable, & affordable mental health care into OB/Gyn clinics. Founded by a physician mother and led by women, FamilyWell integrates comprehensive women's mental health programs into Ob/Gyn practices utilizing the collaborative care model. For more information, visit familywellhealth.co .

