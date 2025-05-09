George Magazine Announces New Public Relations Manager

Karen Walker

George Magazine is excited to announce Karen Walker as their new Public Relations Manager.

- Dave Blaze, CEO of George MagazineLITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- George Magazine is excited to announce Karen Walker as their new Public Relations Manager.Walker will work with both“business to business” contacts and the magazines international customer base to promote the magazine.“Karen was instrumental in our sold-out George Magazine Live event last year,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine.“We had people from different parts of the country coming to our event and Karen was the key to coordinating much of it.”George Magazine Live 2024 was held at Horner Hall at Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas last summer.Walker coordinated the volunteers and worked as the point person at the event with convention staff and guests.While she will continue in that role for George Live 2025 , she now takes on the added responsibility as Public Relations Manager.“Our readers talk about Karen all the time after meeting her at last year's event,” said Gene Ho, Editor-in-Chief of George Magazine.“She is people oriented, a real, as you would say, 'people person' and perfect for the role.”Walker's new role also has her working with different businesses.George Magazine limits the amount of advertising, so part of her duties is vetting the business that the magazine works with.“This is a dynamic team that I'm part of,” said Walker.“It has been a wonderful journey since I started.”Learn more about George Magazine here: GeorgeMagazineGeorge Magazine Live 2025 will be held at Bank OZK Arena on August 15-17. GeorgeMagazineLive

George Magazine

George Online, LLC

+1 501-881-4337

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.