Bihar Artist’S Unique Tribute To ‘Operation Sindoor’

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 9 (IANS) Madhurendra, a known artist in Bihar has paid unique tribute to the Indian Army's 'Operation Sindoor' by sketching its painting on 'Peepal' leaf.

While the whole country celebrates the success of Operation Sindoor and salutes the armed forces for responding to Pakistan's cowardly actions, the artist took to his craft and illustrated a one-of-its kind painting on leaf.

Madhurendra poured his heart out on peepal leaves, while copiously praising the Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for teaching Pakistan a lesson.

He has beautifully created graffiti of the soldiers as well as PM Modi.

“Thank you Modi ji for Operation Sindoor,” he wrote while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister.

Madhurendra carved the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's bravehearts on green peepal leaves through his unique art.

The image carved on the leaf is about three centimeters long and salutes the courage of Indian soldiers.

Sharing his experience, he said that the entire country is in high spirits after Operation Sindoor.

“Every Indian is immersed in celebration. The valour of the army and government's resolve against terror is beyond praise. I express my deep gratitude to my government and the army,” he said.

“I have expressed my gratitude through my artwork, by making a picture of the Prime Minister on a peepal leaf. The armed forces under the leadership of PM Modi have given a strong reply to terrorists and took revenge for the Pahalgam massacre,” he said.

“We are grateful to the Prime Minister for this,” he added.

In another such instance, Odisha's renowned sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of 'Sudarshan Chakra' with the message -“Jai Hind, Salute to Indian Armed forces ", at Puri beach in Odisha, to salute the forces.