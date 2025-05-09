Cascades Reports On Shareholders' Voting Results For The Election Of Directors
Name of Nominee
Votes FOR
%
Votes WITHHELD
%
Alain Lemaire
69,643,629
94.37
4,157,707
5.63
Sylvie Lemaire
68,884,558
93.34
4,916,778
6.66
Sylvie Vachon
68,258,391
92.49
5,542,945
7.51
Hugues Simon
70,449,825
95.46
3,351,510
4.54
Michelle Cormier
69,733,853
94.49
4,067,483
5.51
Patrick Lemaire
68,140,548
92.33
5,660,787
7.67
Hubert T. Lacroix
69,079,056
93.60
4,722,280
6.40
Mélanie Dunn
72,206,158
97.84
1,595,178
2.16
Nelson Gentiletti
70,286,309
95.24
3,515,026
4.76
Elif Lévesque
72,199,026
97.83
1,602,310
2.17
Alex N. Blanco
70,575,094
95.63
3,226,242
4.37
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 talents, who work in a network of nearly 70 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.
