Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cascades Reports On Shareholders' Voting Results For The Election Of Directors


2025-05-09 01:01:17
KINGSEY FALLS, QC, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Cascades Inc. (TSX: CAS) (the ''Company'' or ''Cascades''), a leader in eco-friendly recovery, packaging, and hygiene products, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025. The eleven (11) candidates proposed as directors were duly elected directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders by proxy and by electronic ballot, as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes FOR

%

Votes WITHHELD

%

Alain Lemaire

69,643,629

94.37

4,157,707

5.63

Sylvie Lemaire

68,884,558

93.34

4,916,778

6.66

Sylvie Vachon

68,258,391

92.49

5,542,945

7.51

Hugues Simon

70,449,825

95.46

3,351,510

4.54

Michelle Cormier

69,733,853

94.49

4,067,483

5.51

Patrick Lemaire

68,140,548

92.33

5,660,787

7.67

Hubert T. Lacroix

69,079,056

93.60

4,722,280

6.40

Mélanie Dunn

72,206,158

97.84

1,595,178

2.16

Nelson Gentiletti

70,286,309

95.24

3,515,026

4.76

Elif Lévesque

72,199,026

97.83

1,602,310

2.17

Alex N. Blanco

70,575,094

95.63

3,226,242

4.37

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, will be filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators.

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 10,000 talents, who work in a network of nearly 70 production units in North America. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

SOURCE Cascades Canada ULC.

