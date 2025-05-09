UBER LAUNCHES NEW TRAVEL EXPERIENCE TO ENHANCE TOURISM IN PUERTO RICO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Puerto Rico is now at the center of this effort with the launch of the latest phase ofa travel-focused program developed in partnership with Discover Puerto Rico. The initiative arrives at a time when the island is gaining international attention, with high-profile cultural events like Bad Bunny's 2025 residency drawing global visitors.

As part of the initiative, all active Uber drivers in Puerto Rico will receive free access to a virtual training that includes modules on Puerto Rican history, culture, food, and local events. This equips drivers with valuable information to share with visitors throughout their journey.

"Uber drivers are often the first point of contact when someone visits the island. By giving them the tools to become travel ambassadors, we enhance the visitor experience while supporting the growth of local tourism in partnership with Discover Puerto Rico," said Carolina Coto, Communications Manager for Uber in Central America and the Caribbean.

Uber Te Espera builds on the Explorer's Guide , which helps users navigate top attractions and food spots through in-app tools. The partnership also places local gastronomy at the forefront. Uber Eats launched a curated section highlighting Puerto Rican restaurants that serve traditional dishes like mofongo, asopao, and alcapurrias-some of the most ordered items by tourists on the island.

People from around 120 nationalities have used the Uber app to explore Puerto Rico. Among the most visited locations by international users are Old San Juan, the Cruise Terminal, T-Mobile District, and Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

This new chapter strengthens Uber's role in helping travelers explore Latin America with greater connection, cultural relevance, and local flavor.

SOURCE Uber